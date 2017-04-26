Low level bridge in Tiaro needs replacing: letter

WHILST welcoming the announcement in the Fraser Coast Chronicle of the start of $18.36m upgrades to the Bruce Highway between Maryborough and Tiaro, I would like to draw the attention of all levels of government to a side issue of diverting traffic around such incidents.

Over the years, Tiaro people have constantly requested governments to consider replacing the low level S-bend single-lane bridge over the Mary River in Tiaro with a higher two-lane bridge. Note I am not saying a flood-free bridge but one which is higher.

Following the accident on Easter Monday there was bumper to bumper traffic trying to go either way over this bridge which eased the back up of traffic however when a B double got stuck on the Tiaro side of the bridge and the driver had to unhook one of the trailers and take the trailers over one by one, it certainly slowed the movement of traffic down, but could have caused a total bottleneck if it couldn't have been cleared so quickly.

On Easter Monday we could see the plumes of smoke from the accident from our home.

As expected it was not long before we could see many vehicles driving cross country behind the Tiaro Cemetery trying to get back onto the highway.

We assume that their GPS indicated that there were roads in the area.

These roads are unformed, so these people were driving everywhere across paddocks to bypass the accident.

While Mayor of Tiaro Shire Council and further on the Fraser Coast Regional Council, I constantly requested consideration to be given by Department of Main Roads and Transport for small permanent directional signs indicating "Diversion Route".

There are so many places these would be welcomed - to access the road through Mungar, through Glenwood, and through Gunalda and back out onto the highway.

The small cost of a directional sign would save so much time and frustration.

Please make this a priority.

LINDA HARRIS

Former Mayor

Tiaro Shire Council

Tiaro