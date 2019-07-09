YOUR SAY: Low oil stocks are an issue of national security

Menu
Low oil stocks are an issue of national security
bmuir
by
9th Jul 2019 7:19 AM

For the 86th month in a row, Australian oil import coverage stocks remains 35% below the 90 day minimum.

Australia hasn't had adequate oil stocks for more than 7 years - anyone think there's a chance of global oil supply disruptions in the current geopolitical environment?

If so, this is potentially the biggest threat to national security. Not coal, not asylum seekers, and not our weekends being stolen by electric cars. If it gets hot in the Strait of Hormuz, Australia will grind to a halt.

