A COMBINATION of thick fog and smoke have contributed to poor visibility on a major Fraser Coast road.

The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has been closed by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning due to poor visibility caused by the conditions.

https://twitter.com/QldPolice/status/1153749304554561537

Drivers are being redirected along Churchill Mine Rd onto Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.

