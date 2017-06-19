Loyal customers leave messages for butcher closing down

LOYAL customers of a popular butcher shop forced to close down have left well wishes for a much-loved butcher and crew.

Following the news The Raw Sausage at Stockland was forced to close following a major loss in trade due to the closure of IGA, customers showed their support for owner Graham Zahl and the team.

John Harrison thanked the crew for the memories.

Aleisha Woolnough said she was sad the business was closing but it was a well deserved retirement for Graham.

Mr Zahl, who started his apprenticeship when he was 13 and worked in the business all over regional Queensland, will put some work into his hobby farm before planning a trip across Australia, all going to plan.

Gus Warde said he expected this to happen following the closure of IGA.

"People just don't go down that end of the centre even less so if they are food shopping,” he said.

Colleen Stevenson wished Graham a happy retirement.

"Safe travels wherever you journey to...Will miss your great service and smiles,” she said.

Marlayne Austin commented on how much she enjoyed the meat.

"Won't no where to go now...best of luck, enjoy the future,” she said.

Olivia Arthur said she would miss the guys at The Raw Sausage.

"Lovely people, and great meat - wish them all well for their future endeavours.”

Pip Gibson said the closure was a sign of the times.

"Very sad, where are the independents going? Are we left with the the big Bros controlling prices?”

Leave a message of support for Graham on Facebook or comment below.