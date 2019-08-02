Menu
Lucas Fowler’s family issues request ahead of memorial

by Nick Hansen
2nd Aug 2019 10:41 AM
Relatives and loved ones are gathering to farewell Lucas Fowler, the murdered son of NSW Police Chief Inspector Stephen Fowler on Sydney's north shore today.

Ahead of the memorial at Turramurra Uniting Church today, Ch-Insp Fowler said the family was touched by overwhelming public support from Australia and in Canada where Lucas and his girlfriend Chynna Deese were gunned down on a remote highway.

Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese.
"We know that many will want to send flowers as a tribute to Lucas and Chynna. We would ask that instead, you consider donating to a charity close to your heart and that you notate the donation 'for Lucas and Chynna'," Ch-Insp Fowler wrote on Facebook.

Mr Fowler was shot after his van broke down on the side of a highway. Picture: Supplied
"Our family have not and do not intend to endorse any crowd funding for Lucas."

The service comes as Canadian authorities rapidly changed direction in the search for the murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19.

Police are investigating several new sightings of the pair in the province of Ontario in recent days, 200km from previous search sites in and around Gillam, Manitoba.

The men were believed to have been seen driving through a construction site on Highway 11 near the town of Kapuskasing about 10.30am on July 31.

The OPP is continuing to investigate this incident and is actively looking for the vehicle," police told The Global News in a statement.

"Officers are urging anyone who sees any suspicious activity or a suspicious vehicle not to approach but to call 911 or the OPP immediately."

