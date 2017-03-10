Luck of the draw: where the rain fell across Fraser Coast

IT was again luck of the draw as thunderstorms brought patchy rain to some suburbs while others missed out.

The story we're starting to become accustomed to when it comes to rain on the Fraser Coast was no different when storms hit the region on Thursday night.

Overnight the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 2.6mm in Hervey Bay and 7.8mm in Maryborough, but a shout out on Facebook revealed more falls in some areas.

Tania Barrett recorded 20mm at Dundowran Beach, while Helen McDonald said they got 12mm in Tinana.

About 25 drops fell at Torquay according to Tricia McAlister while Craignish were one of the lucky suburbs receiving unofficial reports ot 25mm.

Dell Iddon said ther was 8mm in Bidwill from the storms.

Paula Woods said there was zero rainfall at Oakhurst Gardens.

In Tinana south, Pam Scott recorded 10mm in ten minutes and she mentioned that the frogs were happy!

The frogs were kept happy in the rain on Thursday. Pam Scott

We can expect a mostly sunny day on Friday and the next time we may get some rainfall is Sunday.

There are possible storms that could bring showers on Monday and into the week ahead.

Did you record some decent falls at your place? We'd love to hear from you! Join the discussion below.