34°
News

Luck of the draw: where the rain fell across Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
| 10th Mar 2017 6:58 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT was again luck of the draw as thunderstorms brought patchy rain to some suburbs while others missed out. 

The story we're starting to become accustomed to when it comes to rain on the Fraser Coast was no different when storms hit the region on Thursday night. 

Overnight the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 2.6mm in Hervey Bay and 7.8mm in Maryborough, but a shout out on Facebook revealed more falls in some areas.

Tania Barrett recorded 20mm at Dundowran Beach, while Helen McDonald said they got 12mm in Tinana. 

About 25 drops fell at Torquay according to Tricia McAlister while Craignish were one of the lucky suburbs receiving unofficial reports ot 25mm. 

Dell Iddon said ther was 8mm in Bidwill from the storms. 

Paula Woods said there was zero rainfall at Oakhurst Gardens. 

In Tinana south, Pam Scott recorded 10mm in ten minutes and she mentioned that the frogs were happy! 

The frogs were kept happy in the rain on Thursday.
The frogs were kept happy in the rain on Thursday. Pam Scott

We can expect a mostly sunny day on Friday and the next time we may get some rainfall is Sunday. 

There are possible storms that could bring showers on Monday and into the week ahead. 

Did you record some decent falls at your place? We'd love to hear from you! Join the discussion below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcweather fraser coast rainfall

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Unlicensed driver blows nearly five times legal limit

Unlicensed driver blows nearly five times legal limit

A 36-YEAR-OLD learner driver was pulled over at the Dan Murphy's carpark where he blew nearly five times the legal limit.

Search for Fraser Coast's new CEO officially underway

NEW FACE: Advertising has begun to replace ousted Fraser Coast CEO Lisa Desmond.

Applications for the role close on Friday, March 24

Storms, humidity stir up the barra and fishos are scoring

Lauren had a ripper time out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing and catching this trevally was a bonus.

Out the front, whiting, flathead and grunter have been reported.

Birds nest causes outage to 3200 properties on Coast

RAIL STATION: The Bundaberg Railway Station. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Power pole fire causes thousands to lose power.

Local Partners

FISHING COMP: Get your rods out for a Hervey Bay classic

A beloved Fraser Coast annual event starts tonight, and there is still time to get involved.

Your chance to complete a half-marathon in Bay

BAY BREAK: Connor Ginich and his dad Mathew put in some training for the 10km event.

Fun run is happening this month.

SAVE THE DATE: Petula to grace Brolga Theatre this May

Petula Clark will make her return to Australia this May, performing at the Brolga Theatre on May 27.

Ms Clark will perform in Maryborough on May 27.

What's on: 8 things to do on the Fraser Coast on Friday

Rattle and Rhyme group at the Hervey Bay Library.

Need something to do to end your week?

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

MARRIED At First Sight’s newest villain Andrew Jones may be feeling the fan backlash following a “disgusting” rant aimed at Cheryl Maitland.

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

Steve Price's advice to John Laws: 'Disappear'

Evicted I’m A Celeb campmate Steve Price has hit back at rival John Laws, telling him to “disappear.”

“He’s got a great voice but he’s got Brillo [steel wool] for hair."

Ian Thorpe confronts bullying in new doco

Ian Thorpe hosts the documentary TV series Bullied.

Swimming great hosts program that hopes to be catalyst for change.

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... $155,000

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Beautiful Quarter Acre Block

243 Oregan Creek Road, Toogoom 4655

Residential Land Beautiful quarter acre block (with established trees) to build your dream home ... Submit an Offer

Beautiful quarter acre block (with established trees) to build your dream home on. Walk to beach and township shops and only minutes drive to Hervey Bay CBD.

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $485,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Why you should buy a house right now on the Fraser Coast

Thinking of buying property on the Fraser Coast? Now may be the perfect time.

Thinking of buying a home in the region? Now may be the best time.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!