LUCKY CATS: Vanessa Kinivan and Heather Richardson, from Charleville Newsagency, which sold the $200,000 winning Lotto ticket to a Roma couple. Carly Everitt
Luckiest newsagent in the west sells another big winner

Jorja McDonnell
by
16th Aug 2019 2:55 PM

VANESSA Kinivan may own the luckiest newsagent in the west.

Her little shop has sold yet another winning lotto ticket, this time to the tune of $200,000.

"Everyone here is over the moon that we've had a win at the newsagency," owner Vanessa Kinivan said.

"We have had a couple of wins here over the past few years and even had a million-dollar winner here a couple of years ago.

"But to have something close to home with the people who won the jackpot actually coming from Roma is lovely - it is good to see that the win has stayed in the bush."

The couple who bought the winning ticket wish to remain anonymous, but say they their visit from the 'lucky black cat' will change their lives.

"I'm shocked! I've been playing lotteries for about 25 years," the husband said.

"I've been waiting for this little black cat to come home with some good luck, and we always joked he was going to come for a visit sometime soon.

"Now he has. How lovely."

With the extra cash, the couple is looking to finally relax and retire together.

"We've been thinking about retiring for a long time," he said.

"We are going to hopefully be able to do that now; this definitely takes the pressure off."

Charleville newsagency employee Heather Richardson, who sold the Roma couple their winning ticket, was delighted to hear her customers had won the top jackpot.

"There's something so great about seeing big wins land out here," Ms Richardson said

"We're no stranger to big wins in Charleville, it's great for our local community.

"Congratulations to our latest winners, we are so happy for them."

