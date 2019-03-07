Lucky 13 for Bay Nippers

LIFE SAVING: The 2019 Queensland Youth State Championships will return to Burleigh Heads this weekend,50 years on from the inaugural competition.

The Hervey Bay SLSC was host to the event in 2017.

Thirteen nippers from Hervey Bay SLSC, ranging from under 11's through to under 15's, are set to compete in Surf Life Saving Queensland's largest and most prestigious youth surf sport competition.

The Championships will feature around 1600 young athletes from across the state.

Participants will compete in 1km and 2km beach runs, beach flags and sprints, surf race, surf board, and ironman and ironwoman competitions.

Athletes will also compete in team beach relay, board relay, cameron relay and surf team events, after having qualified through their respective Branch Championships.

SLSQ Sports Manager Stuart Hogben said this weekend's event was the pinnacle of the Nippers calendar, marking the end of the season and the beginning of winter sports.

"Like the majority of surf sport events, the Youth State Championships have been designed to test the fundamental lifesaving skills that are used every week to patrol and protect Queensland's coastline,” he said.

"It's inspiring to see so many young surf lifesavers lining up to compete.”

"Participation is key to surf lifesaving - it's all about getting out there and giving it your best shot, and that's what makes this such a fantastic event each year,” Hogben said.

Hervey Bay junior activities chair, Brendan Parker praised the effort of the team, "They are a great bunch of kids who deserve everything that comes their way. They work so hard on their sport,” Parker said.

"They are great ambassadors for our club.”

Mr Hogben said the Youth State Championships were a great opportunity to engage with younger members and develop future champions of the sport.

"The event is also a fantastic way to keep kids motivated, active, and involved in the surf lifesaving movement,” Hogben said.