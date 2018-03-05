LUCKY BUCCS: 13-goal win for under-13s

WIDE Bay Buccaneers' under-13s are the short-lived club's record winning margin holders after their 13-0 win against Capalaba Bulldogs on Saturday.

Jhairah Taylor scored four goals to lead a scoresheet which featured seven of his teammates in the big win.

U13 Buccaneers coach Connor Gordon said the foundation of the side's success was developed in their state championship triumph last year, while Buccaneers president Stuart Taylor said it was reflective of the Skills Acquisition Program's benefits.

"There were about 11 or 12 players involved in that team last year and they bonded really well during that trip to Mackay," Gordon said.

"The boys who are new clicked straight away.

"They're all so easy to coach. They're a great bunch of kids, they listen, they want to learn, and they want to improve as players."

The win elevated the Buccaneers to second on the U13 Football Queensland Premier League ladder, this week facing current league leaders Logan Lightning at Bundaberg.

Gordon said the players were likely driven to end the 26-week season on top, but the coach's goals were not results-driven.

"They know they're good enough (to finish top), but I'd like to see their work and ability rewarded," he said.

"I'd love to see just one player get an opportunity to trial for the Brisbane Roar Youth side, or something like that."

Taylor said the U13s and similarly dominant U15s, who won 6-1 to cement their position in the top five, were a prime example of how the SAP can benefit players.

"We've had the opportunity to develop these teams and they've been able to go through the process," Taylor said.

"It proves that a regional-based skills program is important for development and chemistry."

The Buccaneers face the Lightning in all junior and senior grades this week.

The U18s, U20s and seniors will play Saturday, with junior games Sunday.