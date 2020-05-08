Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truckload of hay caught alight on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.
The truckload of hay caught alight on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.
News

Lucky escape for driver after truck bursts into flames

Carlie Walker
8th May 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver had a lucky escape after a trailer full of hay burst into flames on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd at Walligan.

The incident happened at 4.07am yesterday near the Dundowran turn-off.

The road was closed for several hours, with police redirecting traffic as fire crews doused the fire and cleared the scene.

Motorists were forced to detour along Churchill Mine Rd and Booral Rd as the road was closed at the Takura-Booral Rd roundabout.

The fire was extinguished about 5.20am but work was being carried out to extinguish hot spots and remove hay from the road.

The fire produced a large amount of smoke and nearby residents were told to close windows and doors and to have medication nearby if suffering from respiratory problems.

Ambulance crews were tasked to the scene but left as the driver was uninjured in the incident.

More Stories

fcfire maryborough-hervey bay rd truck fire walligan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        premium_icon Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        News More than 1000 volunteer firies from this region have been given an ultimatum to comply with blue card rules or hand back their uniforms.

        Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        premium_icon Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        News The Hervey Bay Hotel has had to make a heartbreaking decision about letting staff...

        Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        premium_icon Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        News He said many farmers relied on irrigation during the dry weather

        Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        premium_icon Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        Crime Three people are set to face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today after their alleged...