SAFE: Lucky escape for three Dundowran drain kittens

NINE LIVES: Rescue volunteer Daisy Murray with kitten Mabel and Audrey McInnes with Jemima.

NINE LIVES: Rescue volunteer Daisy Murray with kitten Mabel and Audrey McInnes with Jemima. Alistair Brightman

THREE kittens had a bleak start to life after they were found living in a drain in Dundowran with their mother.

But now they will have a bright future having been rescued by one very determined lady.

Audrey McInnes spent weeks luring the cats out of the drain after a friend driving by alerted her to their presence.

"We went out with a torch for a couple of nights trying to find them," she said.

At first she couldn't see the little family living outside her home. But one night her dog got loose and ran to the drain and began barking furiously.

She left food for the animals to lure them out and borrowed a possum trap from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast. Soon the whole family had been safely taken into care.

The kittens and their mother are currently in the care of Daisy Murray, a member of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast and Found Hearts, who is hoping to find the animals good homes.

But supplies such as food and litter are needed to support the kittens, as well as funds to get them desexed before they find their forever homes.

To make a donation of money or supplies for the kittens, contact Mrs Murray on 0421 101 719.