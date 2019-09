The scene of a car roll over on Burrum Heads Rd this morning.

A MAN had a lucky escape after the driver walked away from a car rollover at Burrum River.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on Burrum Heads Rd about 7.30am today.

The car, which was towing a trailer, rolled three times before coming to a rest.