LUCKY REGION: Bay couple scratch a $10,000 winner

AN IMPULSE decision to buy some scratchies has made a Hervey Bay couple $10,000 richer.

The locals won the jackpot on a $1 Instant Scratch-Its.

"I just went to work and thought 'I'll pop in and get a few scratchies'," the winning woman said..



"I came home from work and my husband scratched them off and said you'd better check this. I went right, ok, and there it was - $10,000.



"These types of things don't happen to us. It's just wonderful."

She said some of the money will go towards helping the pair's children.

"We can't wait to see it in our bank account," she said.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet."

The winner was bought at The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay in Pialba,

It's the second time in three months the newsagent has sold a top-prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The exciting news comes just a week after two Fraser Coast residents won $31,266.22 in Gold Lotto.

The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay owner Wendy Baartz said she was thrilled to have sold another top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its.



"It's just incredible to sell another one so soon after the last one," Ms Baartz said.

"She's a deserving winner and she'll use it wisely to help her family."

