LUCKY REGION: Two locals win share in $20 million

SELLING WINNERS: Newsxpress Station Square staff Samantha Bock and Allesha Langley were stoked for the local lottery winners. Boni Holmes

TWO Fraser Coast locals had the best way to beat the Monday blues after each collected $31,266.22 in Gold Lotto.

Their winning tickets, which were part of a syndicate entry shared by a total of 50 people in the state, won the division one prize in the Saturday Gold Lotto's $20 Million Superdraw.

NewsXpress Station Square in Maryborough sold the one of two local winning tickets.

Shop employee Ashleigh Harvey said the winner - a woman - wore a giant smile when she came in to redeem her prize.

"She was quite surprised," Ms Harvey said.

"She found out she won the night before she came in."

Ms Harvey said plenty of people have been coming into the store to check whether they were the lucky ones.

"In 2016, we had a winner from a Saturday draw of $1.3m," she said.

"It's always exciting to see the expression on the faces of winners."

The other local store that sold a winning ticket was Pialba Newsagency Nextra Express, located on Main St, Pialba.

The Golden Casket syndicate entry was one of 14 division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3841 on May 12.

Each entry won the division one prize of $1,428,571.43.

Golden Casket spokesman Matt Hart said some syndicate members held unregistered entries and may have yet to discover their winning news.

"What a great way to start your working week - discovering you've pocketed tens of thousands of dollars," Mr Hart said.

"While we'll be reaching out to those syndicate members who registered their entry to their Winners Circle cards, there are several syndicate members who have unregistered entries and may not yet know they're part of this winning group."

In March, a Fraser Coast mum won $1.33m in a Gold Lotto jackpot.