LUCRATIVE INDUSTRY: How much sport tourism is worth to Coast

WORLD CUP: Hervey Bay Football president Benjamin Tom, Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard, football player Logan Cowey and Joeys Mini World Cup tournament director Heinrich Haussler at the draw for this year's event.

WORLD CUP: Hervey Bay Football president Benjamin Tom, Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard, football player Logan Cowey and Joeys Mini World Cup tournament director Heinrich Haussler at the draw for this year's event. Alistair Brightman

WITHOUT ongoing focus to keep major sport competitions in the Fraser Coast, the region could lose a lucrative sports tourism industry that pumps about $100 million into the local economy each year.

That's the view of Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard just a few weeks out from the Joeys Mini World Cup, a global football comp that attracts hundreds of players each year and is recognised as one of the region's biggest sporting events.

Yesterday, tournament director Henrich Haussler and Cr Everard drew the teams for the event, pairing off each group with a country for the competition.

This year, a record 70 teams will participate, 40per cent increase on the number of teams from last year.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Cr Everard said the event highlighted the importance of focusing on the future of sport tourism and how the region could lock in those critical competitions.

"I can't put an exact dollar figure on it but if I were to value (sports tourism) it would be worth almost $100 million per year,” Cr Everard said.

"These visitors travel from out of town and their money gets spent across accommodation, food, petrol and so much more. It's proof we're being recognised as a sports tourism destination.”

Cr Everard said there was a pressing need to ensure competition organisers still chose the Fraser Coast as the location for future events to keep tourists coming back.

This year's Joeys Mini World Cup will be held at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct from September 30 to October 4.