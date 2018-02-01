Menu
See how the Fraser Coast captured the 150-year lunar event

By
1st Feb 2018 8:12 AM

CLOUD cover on the Fraser Coast was a let-down for astronomy enthusiasts as the blood moon or blue supermoon came in a rare lunar event on Wednesday night.

The once in a 150 year event had residents taking photos of the moon taken over by cloud cover.

Some got a small glimpse of the beauty, others only got darkness and one resident from Kingaroy showed us what we missed out on with a stunning shot of the blood mood at it's best.

 

Our Chief photographer Alistair Brightman took two spectacular photos of the moon in Hervey Bay before darkness hit.

We've put the photos in a gallery. If you've got one to add, visit the Fraser Coast Chronicle on Facebook.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  astronomers blood moon fraser coast lunar eclipse supermoon