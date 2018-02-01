See how the Fraser Coast captured the 150-year lunar event

Amy Formosa Full Profile Login to follow

CLOUD cover on the Fraser Coast was a let-down for astronomy enthusiasts as the blood moon or blue supermoon came in a rare lunar event on Wednesday night.

The once in a 150 year event had residents taking photos of the moon taken over by cloud cover.

Some got a small glimpse of the beauty, others only got darkness and one resident from Kingaroy showed us what we missed out on with a stunning shot of the blood mood at it's best.

Our Chief photographer Alistair Brightman took two spectacular photos of the moon in Hervey Bay before darkness hit.

