Lunnon announced as Buccaneers' inaugural coach

NEW COACH: Tim Lunnon (left, with Ash Bratton) will coach the Wide Bay Buccaneers in the QPL next season.

BUNDABERG'S Tim Lunnon is not afraid of the challenge that is about to come his way.

The 43-year-old has been named the inaugural men's coach of the Wide Bay Buccaneers in the the Queensland Premier League next season.

Lunnon will resign from his position as Wide Bay development officer for Football Queensland to take on the role.

"I've got the formal qualification and the experience so I'm thrilled to take on the role," he said.

"The aim for me is to raise the bar when it comes to football."

"We will be going up to a semi professional level now."

Lunnon has been a coach in Bundy for Moore Park (now United Park Eagles) and Brothers Aston Villa.

He was also coach for the Northern Rangers in the state competition in Tasmania, taking them to a grand final in 2012.

Lunnon now hopes to use that experience to build a solid squad for next season.

"I'm a glass-half-full person and will embrace the challenge," he said.

"Our biggest task will be to reduce the travel times for players in different areas."

Lunnon said he was confident the side could do well in its first season.

Having been based in the region for the past few years, he knows the talent on offer.

"Going down a level the bar has been dropped but we have players who can play at that next level," he said.

"If we can gather the best players I honestly believe we can make the top half of the QPL league.

"The top half of the league will at least be the goal for me next season."

Lunnon said the club will look at getting recruits with two international spots available next season.

The Buccaneers will hold trials for players next season in October.