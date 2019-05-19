Two dead in Brisbane crash, person flees scene

The scene of the horrific crash at Windsor, in which two people died/ Picture: ABC

The scene of the horrific crash at Windsor, in which two people died/ Picture: ABC

A PERSON is reportedly on the run after a horrifying crash overnight in Windsor, Brisbane that left two people dead and a major road closed for more than seven hours.

Emergency services rushed to the incident on Lutwyche Rd, Windsor just before midnight Sunday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed two people had died as a result of the incident, however Police would not comment on any deaths.

It's believed the incident involved four cars and a motorcycle.

Three other people were also taken to hospital.

The scene of the horrific crash at Windsor, in which two people died/ Picture: ABC

A woman in her 50s was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries while a man in his 40s had neck and shoulder pain and was also transported stable to the same hospital.

A woman in her 20s had neck and back pain and was taken in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police have confirmed one person had left the scene after the incident and investigations are continuing.

Three other crashes around the state saw two people taken to hospital in critical conditions and one in a serious condition.

A woman in her 30s was flown by helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover into a tree at Birnam on the corner of Beaudesert Beenleigh Rd and Beaudesert Nerang Rd.

The aftermath of the multi-vehicle crash that left two dead in Windsor. Picture: Cloe Read



The crash happened about 7.05pm and the woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

In a second incident, a single vehicle crash into a pole in Kleinton, north of Toowoomba, saw one man transported in a critical condition.

The man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital after the incident around midnight on Meringandan and Wirraglen Rd.

In Glenrae, west of Maryborough, a single vehicle rollover saw a man in his 20s transported in a serious but stable condition to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

The aftermath of the multi-vehicle crash that left two dead in Windsor. Picture: Cloe Read



The man was reportedly initially trapped in the vehicle on Gayndah Mundubbera Rd about 12.10am.

In a separate incident, a man was taken to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital after a fall into a bonfire at a private residence in Churchable, west of Brisbane, where he suffered burns to his hands, arms and back, and was transported in a stable condition.