Luxury beachfront Urangan home takes top price

The beachfront multi-level house at 1/601 Esplanade became the highest reported sale in the region last week when it sold for $755,000.

THE Urangan property market is on a hot streak, taking top spot in the region's real estate sales for the second week in a row.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on 457sq m was originally listed for $799,000 and spent 172 days on the market.

The property includes an in-ground lap pool overlooking the beach as well as a rear balcony with a view of the gardens.

There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 521 houses and 50 units.

Meanwhile, 20 houses and two units are listed for more than $1 million.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $252,000, which gave one homeowner the title to 14 Jasmine Ct, Tinana.

A bargain hunter bought 27 Zante St, Maryborough for $25,000.

TOP 10 REPORTED PROPERTIES ON THE FRASER COAST LAST WEEK

1. 1/601 Esplanade, Urangan: $755,000

2. 26 Vine Forest Dr, Dundowran Beach: $710,000

3. 295 Torquay Tce, Torquay: $550,000

4. 3 Wallace Ct, Urangan: $518,000

5. 17 Lady Nelson Dr, Eli Waters: $500,000

6. 78 Garden Dr, Urangan: $465,000

7. 7 Oriole Ct, Eli Waters: $445,000

8. 7 Pinehurst Dr, Wondunna: $420,000

9. 6 Sterling Ct, Pialba: $372,500

10. 38 Tree View Rd, Toogoom: $355,000

*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data.