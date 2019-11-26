Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The beachfront multi-level house at 1/601 Esplanade became the highest reported sale in the region last week when it sold for $755,000.
The beachfront multi-level house at 1/601 Esplanade became the highest reported sale in the region last week when it sold for $755,000.
News

Luxury beachfront Urangan home takes top price

Jessica Lamb
25th Nov 2019 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Urangan property market is on a hot streak, taking top spot in the region's real estate sales for the second week in a row.

Last week's highest sale was a multi-level beachfront house at 1/601 Esplanade, selling for $755,000.

The beachfront multi-level house at 1/601 Esplanade became the highest reported sale in the region last week when it sold for $755,000.
The beachfront multi-level house at 1/601 Esplanade became the highest reported sale in the region last week when it sold for $755,000.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on 457sq m was originally listed for $799,000 and spent 172 days on the market.

The property includes an in-ground lap pool overlooking the beach as well as a rear balcony with a view of the gardens.

 

The beachfront multi-level house at 1/601 Esplanade became the highest reported sale in the region last week when it sold for $755,000.
The beachfront multi-level house at 1/601 Esplanade became the highest reported sale in the region last week when it sold for $755,000.

 

There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 521 houses and 50 units.

Meanwhile, 20 houses and two units are listed for more than $1 million.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $252,000, which gave one homeowner the title to 14 Jasmine Ct, Tinana.

A bargain hunter bought 27 Zante St, Maryborough for $25,000.

 

TOP 10 REPORTED PROPERTIES ON THE FRASER COAST LAST WEEK

1. 1/601 Esplanade, Urangan: $755,000

2. 26 Vine Forest Dr, Dundowran Beach: $710,000

3. 295 Torquay Tce, Torquay: $550,000

4. 3 Wallace Ct, Urangan: $518,000

5. 17 Lady Nelson Dr, Eli Waters: $500,000

6. 78 Garden Dr, Urangan: $465,000

7. 7 Oriole Ct, Eli Waters: $445,000

8. 7 Pinehurst Dr, Wondunna: $420,000

9. 6 Sterling Ct, Pialba: $372,500

10. 38 Tree View Rd, Toogoom: $355,000

*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data.

fcproperty fcrealestate fraser coast hervey bay spring selling urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        premium_icon M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        Crime The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21

        EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        News Below average rainfall and rapidly falling dam levels are behind the decision

        1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        premium_icon 1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        News A FORMER drug addict told the Bundaberg Magistrates yesterday she knew there was...

        What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        premium_icon What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        News Tough water restrictions don’t have to mean saying goodbye to your lush, green...