Luxury car brand fuelled with style rolls into the region

NEXT to the Holdens and Subarus, a new car brand is now for sale in Hervey Bay and it is fuelled with style.

Luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz has set up on the Fraser Coast for the first time at Port City Autos in Pialba.

This means buyers chasing one of their cars won't have to travel out of the region to make a purchase.

A Mercedes-Benz showroom will be built at the car dealership, however a few Mercedes-Benz vehicles are already on display.

Artist's impression of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz showroom at Port City Auto. Contributed

Port City Autos dealer principal Adrian Harding said the range on offer would be extensive, catering to different markets.

It will include 4-wheel dual cabs and utes suitable for use in the construction and building industry.

And if you're after something not on display at the Pialba business, cars can be ordered in.

Mr Harding said contrary to popular myth, you don't have to be "overly rich” to purchase a number from the Mercedes-Benz line.

Prices start in the $40,000-50,000 range.

There are of course high-end options as well.

For the cost of a unit, or a small house, those looking for some serious status can go with something such as a Mercedes AMG GL63S.

Adrian Harding - Mercedes Dealer Principal at Port City Auto with a Mercedes AMG GL63S. Alistair Brightman

Priced at about $180,000, it's a model which is already on display at the showroom in Pialba.