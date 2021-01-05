Luxury car stolen from Bay home allegedly used in crime spree

The Audi stolen from a home in Hervey Bay was stopped by police in Toowoomba.

Police are investigating after a luxury car was stolen from Hervey Bay and later stopped by police in Toowoomba.

The Audi was stolen from Princess Park Court in Torquay on January 1.

The car was stopped by police the following day in Mackenzie St, Toowoomba.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said no one had been charged and the matter remained under investigation.

According to reports, police deployed tyre spikes to stop the vehicle and four people who had been inside the vehicle fled the scene.

The car was allegedly used in a robbery at a general store and a fuel drive-off in Maryborough.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.