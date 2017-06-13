Luxury rolls into town: work starts on $140m RV lifestyle

The soil will be overturned today at the site of a new RV resort.

A LUXURY $140 million RV resort is officially under way in Hervey Bay.

The first sod will be turned on Wednesday at the site of Latitude25, a gated community specifically designed for RV and lifestyle enthusiasts.

The development, at Spring Way, Nikenbah, spans 20 hectares and will eventually be home to about 530 people in up to 281 homes.

It encompasses two lakes, green open space, parks, picnic areas and a $5 million state-of-the-art clubhouse and leisure centre.

Each home will have its own purpose-built garage to house its owner's toys, whether they be an RV, cars or boat.

There will be a mail collection and forwarding service for when residents are on the road, although the full-size tennis courts, bowling green, golf chipping and putting green, billiard room, arts and crafts and games rooms, gym, pool, catering kitchen and bar may make even the keenest grey nomad stay home more.

Latitude25 will attract wealthy RVers to make their home on the Fraser Coast.

Director Mick Irwin said Latitude25 would be unlike any other lifestyle community before.

"I'm a local and also an RVer myself, so I've seen the need for this style of community for quite some time,” he said.

The clubhouse and leisure centre are due for completion early next year, with the first 15 homes also due to be finished in early 2018.

Home packages will start from $450,000 to $550,000.

Latitude25