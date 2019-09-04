Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The luxury yacht that has washed up on a beach on Fraser Island.
The luxury yacht that has washed up on a beach on Fraser Island. Contributed
News

Luxury yacht stranded on Fraser Island beach

Carlie Walker
by
4th Sep 2019 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EFFORTS are being made to salvage a luxury yacht that has washed up on a beach on Fraser Island.

It is believe the yacht has been stranded on the beach for about two days.

Dean Hayes, owner of Rainbow Recovery, Repairs and Services said the future of the vessel, which is located at Waddy Point, was "a bit unsure at the moment".

"The insurance company is working on it, they've got equipment coming up to try to pull it up onto the beach," he said.

"They might be able to repair the hull."

Mr Hayes said he understood the owners had owned the yacht, estimated to be worth about $800,000, for less than a year.

He said despite the mishap, the owners were safe and well and had managed to get their personal belongings off the yacht.

Mr Hayes said he believed the incident had resulted from a "muck up" with their sailing, with the yacht ending up too close to the beach.

More Stories

Show More
fraser island stranded waddy point yacht
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Clinic puts adventure into fitness

    premium_icon Clinic puts adventure into fitness

    Community THE Adventurous Disability Service team have been kicking goals left, right and centre.

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
    Speed limit changed in Hervey Bay for safety reasons

    premium_icon Speed limit changed in Hervey Bay for safety reasons

    News For more information, contact 1300 728 390.

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    Fiery display heats up annual event

    premium_icon Fiery display heats up annual event

    Whats On Want to know how to extinguish a household fire?

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    premium_icon Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    News The incident happened on August 24 about 1.15pm.