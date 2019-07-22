Lycra-clad Tony Abbott rolls into Sunshine Coast

Former prime minister Tony Abbott (right) with Andrew Wallace MP (left) riding on the Nicklin Way for the annual Pollie Pedal. is back in lycra and on his bike for the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride for military personnel. Pictured on the Nicklin Way, Sunshine Coast with Andrew Wallace MP (left).

Former prime minister Tony Abbott (right) with Andrew Wallace MP (left) riding on the Nicklin Way for the annual Pollie Pedal. is back in lycra and on his bike for the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride for military personnel. Pictured on the Nicklin Way, Sunshine Coast with Andrew Wallace MP (left). Patrick Woods

DRESSED in Lycra and with thousands of kilometres under his belt, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott MP rode into Sunshine Coast on the weekend to meet with veterans at the Caloundra RSL.

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace joined Mr Abbott, who founded the Pollie Pedal ride in 1997.

The eight-day ride begins in Currumbin and stops in regional NSW and Queensland with a goal to raise awareness and support for charity Soldier On, a charity which supports Australia's defence personnel and their families.

After an overnight stay on the Coast, Mr Abbott was destined to pedal the last leg to Brisbane.

The event had raised $43,119 towards a goal of $500,000.

Pollie Pedal has clocked more than 20,000 kilometres and raised nearly $6 million in 22 years for organisations such as the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Ronald McDonald House, Youth Insearch, the Paralympic Games and Carers Australia.

Visit polliepedal.org.au.