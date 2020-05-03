Menu
M1 at a crawl after multi-vehicle crash

by Danielle O’Neal
3rd May 2020 2:45 PM

THE Pacific Motorway was reduced to a crawl after a multi-vehicle crash reportedly involving five cars today. It followed an earlier crash in Brisbane that saw a truck driver trapped in his cabin after the vehicle rolled.

Emergency services were called to the M1 crash about 11am, with reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes at Helensvale, near the Hope Island exit.

 

Reports from emergency services indicated three cars had crashed. It's believed one of those cars then peeled off and collided into another car, which then collided with one more car.

Eight people were assessed by paramedics and a man in his 20s with abdominal injuries was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

As of 11.50am, a 2km stretch in the southbound lane of the Pacific Motorway at Helensvale was very slow-moving.

 

 

EARLIER: Truck rollover near Port of Brisbane

A MAN trapped after a truck carrying steel rolled onto its side near the Port of Brisbane has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle truck rollover along Port Dr in Lytton at 8.34am.

Paramedics, including critical care paramedics, assessed a man in his 60s who was originally trapped inside the vehicle.

Semi carrying toilet paper catches fire on Gateway

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with no serious injuries.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews worked to cut the man out of the truck.

The truck was transporting a load of steel, with no chemicals or liquids on board.

Police are on scene directing traffic.

