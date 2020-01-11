Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

M1 closed in both directions after fuel tanker rollover

by Jesse Kuch, Cloe Read
11th Jan 2020 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM

 

EMERGENCY services crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a truck on the M1 at Helensvale that has closed the motorway in both directions.

Police have declared an emergency situation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said critical care and high acuity response unit paramedics treated five people who were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, including a 21-year-old woman who was covered in fuel.

Police have declared an emergency situation following a fuel tanker rollover on the M1 at Helensvale. Image: supplied
Police have declared an emergency situation following a fuel tanker rollover on the M1 at Helensvale. Image: supplied

The woman was rushed to hospital under lights and sirens in a serious but stable condition.
The driver of the tanker, a 25-year-old man, had no reported injuries, while a two other men in their 20s were also uninjured.

A webcam showing traffic backed up at Exit 60 on the M1 following the crash.
A webcam showing traffic backed up at Exit 60 on the M1 following the crash.

 

A female in her 20s suffered a knock to her head but is in a stable condition.

 

It is believed two vehicles and the tanker were involved in the crash.

Southbound traffic is being diverted on Gold Coast Hwy at Helensvale (exit 62), however drivers are urged to take an earlier exit if possible, and authorities warn southbound lanes could remain closed "for hours".

 

A Google Maps screen shot taken at 12.25pm showing traffic backing up following the crash at Helensvale.
A Google Maps screen shot taken at 12.25pm showing traffic backing up following the crash at Helensvale.

 

In a separate incident, Beenleigh and Gold Coast line trains are suspended between Yeerongpilly and Coopers Plains stations due to an obstruction on the tracks.

Customers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Police are on site.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks fuel tanker m1 seq

Just In

    Just In

      Grease heart-throb dies at 87

      Grease heart-throb dies at 87
      • 11th Jan 2020 12:54 PM

      Top Stories

        DONATIONS: Runners rally for fire-affected towns

        premium_icon DONATIONS: Runners rally for fire-affected towns

        News Parkrun took on a special meaning as runners donated to the Red Cross

        Most of Queensland set to see rain

        premium_icon Most of Queensland set to see rain

        News The Sunshine State will be anything but in the coming days, with some areas set to...

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups may contain bits of metal.