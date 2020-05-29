Menu
A macadamia farmer has pleaded guilty to water theft. Picture: Marc McCormack
Macadamia farmer accused of stealing water

Aisling Brennan
29th May 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
A MACADAMIA farmer has pleaded guilty to taking and using water without a licence.

Andrew James Starkey pleaded guilty to one count each of water theft and constructing and using a water supply work without work approval on Wednesday in the Ballina Local Court.

Four other water theft related charges were withdrawn during court proceedings.

Macs Operations Pty Ltd, a business registered to a Brooklet address, also entered guilty pleas to one count of water theft and constructing and two counts of using a water supply work without work approval.

While, two other water theft related charges against the farming business were also withdrawn.

The macadamia farm is situated in the Ballina Shire near Emigrant Creek and Emigrant Creek Dam.

The National Resources Access Regulator has been prosecuting the case.

Both Mr Starkey and Macs Operations will be sentenced on July 2 at Ballina Local Court.

ballina local court macadamia farm northern rivers crime water theft
Lismore Northern Star

