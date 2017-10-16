Macaulays' long ride to ACT

DYNAMIC DUO: The Bloody Long Ride duo Andrew and Melinda Macaulay. They rode their bicycles 1600km from Maryborough to Canberra. Just days later, Melinda, who suffers from mitochondrial disease, won a 24-hour mountain bike race.

DYNAMIC DUO: The Bloody Long Ride duo Andrew and Melinda Macaulay. They rode their bicycles 1600km from Maryborough to Canberra. Just days later, Melinda, who suffers from mitochondrial disease, won a 24-hour mountain bike race. Matthew McInerney

WHEN you meet Andrew and Melinda Macaulay, the first question that springs to mind is why, quickly followed by how?

The Macaulays returned to the Fraser Coast last week after what can only be described as a monumental journey down the East Coast.

The duo rode their bikes 1600km from Maryborough to Canberra for The Bloody Long Ride, a trek designed to raise awareness for mitochondrial disease.

Their adventure did not end at the nation's capital.

Just days later, Mel, who was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease seven years ago, won her age group in a 24-hour mountain bike race, and was third in the general classification.

So why, even if you were a keen and avid cyclist, would you push your body through so much?

"It grew from a desire to raise awareness of the Australian Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, and mitochondrial disease in particular,” Mel said. "As we love cycling, it was a good excuse to get on the bike and do a bloody long ride. We did Hervey Bay to Sydney last year, and this year we decided to do Canberra.”

The idea, Andrew said, was hatched last year.

"Mel goes 'the Bloody Long Walk was on in Brisbane in October' (last year), let's ride to it then do the Bloody Long Walk,” he said. "AMDF gave us permission to use the Bloody Long Walk logo but we have the Bloody Long Ride.”

The Bloody Long Ride duo Andrew Macaulay and Melinda Macaulay. The duo rode bicycles from Maryborough to Canberra. Just days later, Melinda, who suffers from mitochondrial disease, won a 24-hour mountain bike race. Matthew McInerney

The Macaulays rode unsupported for 15 days, stopping through towns like Kilkivan, Stanthorpe, Glen Innes and Tamworth on the 1603km trek.

The duo arrived in Canberra on October 4, had a few days to scout the Australian National Solo 24-Hour Mountain Bike Championship course at Majura, before Mel tackled the challenge on October 7.

"I thought I felt pretty good as we had 1600km in our legs beforehand, and I hadn't had really enough rest for what you'd expect,” Mel said. "I felt a bit tired earlier than what I normally feel, but I was in a really good place for the race.

"While the course was brutal, you go through your ups and downs in a 24-hour race anyway. It's all mental stuff. On the whole, I had a really good race. I had two fairly bad crashes but I really enjoyed the race.”

Mel rode well. She surprisingly found herself towards the front of the pack quite early, which helped her win gold in the 40-44 women's category.

"I was quite surprised to be sitting toward the front so early on, I tend to push through early in the morning when everyone's tired,” she said.

"It was good as we could keep an eye on everyone else.

"The strategy wasn't to push hard. It was nice to sit back and do just what I had to do to keep going.”

A conversation between Mel and Andrew at 7am - 20 hours into the race - pushed her even further.

He said she had gold locked up, but could push on for general classification honours.

She finished third overall, and qualified for next year's world titles in Scotland.

It's quite an extraordinary feat when you consider she can't see any left turn, and has limited depth perception.

As a consequence of mitochondrial disease, her left eye began to droop when she was 20.

"You can physically see my eye is affected, but it appears my GI tract and respiratory systems are slightly affected too,” Mel said.

"Especially in 24-hour races we ride day and night, we're off-road, so on a mountain bike track I don't have depth perception, and I physically can't see around a lefthand corner.

"I can't tell for instance if it's a rock, a stick, a discolouration, so vision is my major issue.”

But then, she said, it could have been much worse.

"I'm lucky I don't have exercise intolerance to the extent the majority of people do,” she said.

"A lot of people are wheelchair-bound, and fatigue is one of the first symptoms of mitochondrial disease most people show, and I can manage my fatigue much better.”

Next year's Bloody Long Ride could go from Maryborough to Melbourne.