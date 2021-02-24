Maccas assault: Woman appears from jail after throwing drink

A Gatton woman pleaded guilty from her prison cell after assaulting two people at a local McDonald’s. Photo Ric Frearson

A Gatton woman has appeared in court from her prison cell after she assaulted two people at a local McDonald's.

Cherise Jean Ellis pleaded guilty from behind bars on Monday, February 22, to two charges of common assault.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said that on October 3, 2020, Ellis walked into Gatton McDonald's at Spencer Street and placed an order that included a drink.

One of the assault victims was also placing an order when there was "an interaction between the pair," senior sergeant Windsor said.

The court was told the second victim then stepped into a "verbal altercation" between the two before Ellis "threw her drink" that landed on both victims.

Senior sergeant Windsor said the events were captured on CCTV and referred to police who subsequently questioned Ellis about the matter and issued her with a notice to appear.

In court, Ellis' solicitor Emily Fackender said her client was taken into custody for other matters, where she remains before appearing in the Ipswich District Court at a later date.

Ms Fackender said Ellis was "suffering some mental health issues" at the time of committing the assaults and was "using drugs".

"She has some anger issues," Ms Fackender said.

Ms Fackender said there was an issue with Ellis' order at the fast food restaurant and said her client "understood she responded poorly".

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Ellis if she failed to "get on top of" her issues she would be going "backwards and forwards" between prison.

"I'm sure you've seen other girls in the same situation," Mr Saggers said.

Mr Saggers said the altercation was "unnecessary" and "why does it even matter when you look at it now".

Ellis was fined $500, referred to SPER.

Convictions were recorded.

