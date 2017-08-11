Maccas denies maggot burger came from M'boro restaurant

Footage of the burger was uploaded to social media.

This could be the most gross film of all time

MCDONALD'S have strongly denied claims that a customer received a burger infested with maggots at its Maryborough restaurant.

On Thursday a woman shared footage to Facebook which showed a burger with wriggling maggots in the meat patty.

She claimed she had bought the burger as part of a Happy Meal for her three-year-old child.

The woman said she only discovered the maggots in the burger after her son had taken a bite.

She also uploaded a photo of a receipt from Maryborough's McDonald's restaurant.

But a McDonald's spokeswoman said the allegations were "impossible".

"Having looked in to this further, with our cooking processes and procedures, it is impossible for this to have occurred in our restaurant," she said, in a statement.