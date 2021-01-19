The Daily Telegraph take the new Maccas McVeggie burger for a test drive

The Daily Telegraph take the new Maccas McVeggie burger for a test drive

McDonald's has announced it is bringing a popular menu item to Australia for the first time - crispy onion rings.

The side dish isn't served in Macca's but a variation called the onion nuggets was once available in US restaurants which has long been discontinued.

There are also two new burgers, the Crispy BBQ McOz and the Aussie Angus, available on the new limited-edition menu offerings from Wednesday, January 20.

McDonald’s has added onion rings to Australian Macca's menu for first time. Picture: Supplied

"For the first time ever, we'll be serving-up golden onion rings at restaurants across the country. Made from Australian onions, this new addition to our menu will be accompanied by a Southern BBQ Sauce," a McDonald's Australia spokesperson told news.com.au.

"Our onion rings will also be served on the all-new Aussie Angus burger, combined with 100 per cent Australian Angus beef and bacon as well as cheese to create a delicious burger we know our customers will enjoy."

There’s also a new burger featuring onion rings – the Aussie Angus. Picture: Supplied

And a fresh twist on the popular McOz burger. Picture: Supplied

The "much-loved McOz" burger - which usually consists of a four-ounce (113g) beef patty, griddle egg, beetroot, tomato, lettuce, cheese, onions, mustard and ketchup on a toasted bun - has been given a "fresh twist" with the arrival of the Crispy BBQ McOz.

Building on the original, this burger pairs crispy onions and Southern BBQ Sauce with locally sourced beef and beetroot.

"Don't forget to get in quickly, as these menu items will only be around for a limited time," the spokesperson said.

Battered onion rings are a permanent item on fast-food rival Hungry Jack's menu, where a serving will set you back $4.45.

Originally published as Macca's gets cult menu item for first time