Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why Maccas is giving away FREE frozen cokes

by Soraiya Fuda

LIKE light at the end of the boiling hot tunnel, the golden arches are set to be your saviour today as Maccas is giving away free frozen cokes.

Thanks Ronald, you know us well.

As temperatures are set to soar to more than 40 degrees, it's as though the McDonald's gods knew the weather forecast this week after launching its frozen coke giveaway Australia wide yesterday until the end of summer.

There’s the sweet stuff.
There’s the sweet stuff.

There's a bit of a catch including that people have to buy a large frozen coke, snap the code on cup, the screen shot of their snap will need to be shown to a crew member in order to redeem the drink, which includes a redeem by date. People will have to download the mymacca's app and look under My Rewards to get this offer.

The deal is available in store or drive through.

You're welcome.

Topics:  fast food frozen cokes mcdonalds

Man fined for making drunken phone calls to politician

Man fined for making drunken phone calls to politician

A DISGRUNTLED voter who drunkenly phoned Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders telling him to “watch out” has been fined.

Waterslides won't open on Wednesday

SLIDES TAKE SHAPE: New waterslides at WetSide Water Park are nearing a Christmas completion date.

Waterslide tickets will be $5 for 10 rides.

Pitt dumped from junior ministry

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Mr Pitt began his outer ministry role in July last year

premium_icon The best reads, digital innovations and great rewards

As a digital subscriber, you have full access to the digital edition of each day's paper.

How we have continued to expand our digital offering

Local Partners