Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Food & Entertainment

Macca’s new Big Mac goes for $1

by Judith Kerr
25th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAST food chain McDonald's has overhauled its iconic Big Mac and is offering a $1 deal today. But to get a taste of that discount you have to log on to a phone app.

Fast food chain McDonald's has launched a phone app and has a $1 offer today for fans of its iconic Big Mac.

But you have to redeem the deal via the mymacca's app.

The deal comes after the news Australia is the first country for Macca's to roll out a new Big Mac recipe.

Macca's said the series of improvements has resulted in hotter, juicier, tastier burgers.

Changes include cooking the beef patty with just the right sear on the grill for juicier patties, onions added at the grill for more flavour, melted cheese, softer and freshly toasted buns and more special sauce.

To redeem the $1 Big Mac, log into the mymacca's® app and visiting My Rewards. The mymacca's app is available for download on iOS via the Apple App Store and Android via Google Play.

More Stories

big mac food maccas mcdonald's

Top Stories

    CASHLESS CARD: Chance for welfare recipients to leave trial

    premium_icon CASHLESS CARD: Chance for welfare recipients to leave trial

    News In Hinkler, 6700 people aged 35 and under on unemployment benefits or parenting payments received the card.

    BUDGET: Why the council's disaster levy is being increased

    premium_icon BUDGET: Why the council's disaster levy is being increased

    Council News About $1.2M from the budget will be spent on disaster management

    STORY BANK: Doors open ahead of Mary Poppins Festival

    premium_icon STORY BANK: Doors open ahead of Mary Poppins Festival

    News The event will also mark the 100th birthday of the author.

    DINGO FINES: Tough new penalties for feeding dingoes not enough

    premium_icon DINGO FINES: Tough new penalties for feeding dingoes not...

    News The group was also pushing for a cap on the number of visitors.