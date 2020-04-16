Maccas partners with Menulog to expand home delivery options

Bribie Island McDonald's management team members Brandon Gaiero and Angus Allison-Powell with the new menulog delivery bags.

Bribie Island McDonald's management team members Brandon Gaiero and Angus Allison-Powell with the new menulog delivery bags.

A new partnership between McDonald's and Menulog means more than 100 restaurants, including the one at Bribie Island, will now be able to deliver Big Macs and other menu items direct to customers' doors.

The restaurant will use Menulog's 'self-delivery' option, which enables restaurants to use their own drivers,

Bribie Island McDonald's restaurant owner Matt Grut said delivery was something he had wanted to introduce for a while.

"But McDonalds primary delivery partner Uber Eats did not have enough drivers available in this part of the world," Mr Grut said.

He said the restaurant, like many others, had experienced a downturn in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bribie Island McDonald's management team members Angus Allison-Powell and Brandon Gaiero with the new menulog delivery bags.

"We missed the school holiday trade and the people coming over to the Island to visit the beaches. We also used to get a lot of customers who were travelling in between Caboolture and the Sunshine Coast for sport but a lot of those have been put on hold," Mr Grut said.

Mr Grut, who opened the Bribie restaurant in 2010, said he hoped the delivery service, which started on Tuesday, would provide a boost to sales and ensure he could continue to keep all his staff employed.

"There has been a slight reduction in some of the hours casual employees are getting, but I have been very mindful to spread the hours across all staff," he said.

"I have not had to let anyone go. I am very conscious that a lot of my team members are now the only ones bringing an income into their households."

Mr Grut credited the team for their willingness to adapt to the changing times.

"The team has been really great, they have had a lot of challenges thrown at them and they have adapted really well," he said.

"I am really proud of the work the team has done to keep us going the way we have."