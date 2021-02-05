Maccas run ends with drink driving charge for Bay woman

Drink and drug drivers have been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

Here are the sentences they received.

Maccas run ends with drink driving charge

Having a sleep before going on a Maccas run wasn’t enough to put a Urangan woman under the limit.

Tasmin Nicole Mcguin pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

The court heard she was stopped by police about 12.45am on January 15 on Margaret St, returning a reading of .063.

Mcguin told the officers she had been drinking champagne earlier in the evening.

She said she had been to Maccas to get food and had been asleep before deciding to drive.

Mcguin said she did not deliberately drink drive and it was a miscalculation.

She said she’d had a drinking problem in the past and had previous drink driving offences.

She was now seeking support, Mcguin told the court.

She was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for a month.

Miscalculation leads to loss of licence

A miscalculation after drinking three stubbies has cost a man his licence.

Ashley David Quarrell pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Quarrell was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway on the truck pads at Maryborough West.

He returned a reading of .058.

Quarrell was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for one month.

Man caught drink driving after police get tip off

Police tracked down a drink driver after receiving a tip off that he may be driving under the influence with children in the vehicle.

Aaron John Syberg pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to drink driving, unlicensed driving and possessing a weapon.

The court heard when police found Syberg parked outside an address in John St, Toowoomba, after receiving the tip off, he told them he knew he’d be over the limit.

He returned a bloody alcohol reading of .144.

On a later date, Syberg was stopped on Root St after his licence had been suspended because of the drink driving charge.

In another incident, Syberg was a passenger in a vehicular when police stopped the car in relation to another matter.

Police noticed Syberg was agitated and located a push knife that belonged to him.

He said he carried it for protection.

Syberg was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

The knife was forfeited.

Drive from hotel to mate’s house a bad idea

Driving from a hotel to his mate’s house was a bad idea for one man when he was stopped by police.

Alex Biguzzi pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard police stopped Biguzzi on Truro St, Torquay where he admitted he had drunk four beers then driven from a hotel to a friend’s house.

Biguzzi was fined $750 and was disqualified from driving for five months.

Learner driver busted drink driving on highway

A learner driver whose licence had expired was busted drink driving by police.

Amanda Jane Clifford pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed and drink driving when she appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

The court heard Clifford could drive, but had only held her learner licence until it expired.

She said she blanked when she went to do a written exam.

The court heard she was stopped by police for speeding on the Isis Highway at Golden Fleece on November 22.

As well as being unlicensed, she returned a reading of .054, the court heard.

She was urged to look into getting assistance to gain her licence.

Clifford was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Man tests positive to two drugs while driving

A man tested positive to two drugs after he was stopped by police on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd at Eli Waters.

Daniel Lewis Marlin pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

The court heard Marlin made admissions to drug use when he was tested by the roadside.

He had two drugs in his system, the court was told.

Marlin said he had a young family and was trying to seek work.

“I won’t hang with the wrong crowd anymore,” he said, vowing to focus on his kids

Marlin was fined $450 and was disqualified from driving for three months.