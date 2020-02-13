Macca’s sauce on sale for insane price

We know there’s a demand for Macca’s secret Big Mac sauce after one bottle sold for $20,000, but someone is trying to sell three 50c tubs for a crazy price.

We know there’s a demand for Macca’s secret Big Mac sauce after one bottle sold for $20,000, but someone is trying to sell three 50c tubs for a crazy price.

There's no doubt that McDonald's Big Mac sauce is addictive.

Part of the reason the sandwich is so popular is because of the special sauce, known as Big Mac Sauce or Secret Sauce.

The mini 25ml tubs became so popular that the fast-food chain were forced to turn the condiment into a bottle.

But just how desperate are you for the sauce - because one eBay user is selling three 25ml tubs, which retail for just 50c, at $114 each.

Someone is trying to sell 50c Big Mac sauces for $114 each. Picture: eBay

The seller, from Claremont in Tasmania, described it as "the latest edition of the infamous Big Mac sauce".

"Three individual 25ml dipping tubs could be yours exclusively available at $114 ea," the description read.

It appears the user has had trouble selling the items since 2018, when posting the ad.

The products themselves date back to 2017, with the exact expiry unknown, but there's free postage, if that helps.

Perhaps it's because you can still feed your addiction for 50 cents that has made it a struggle to justify the $114 price tag.

While McDonald's lists the ingredients in its Big Mac sauce, it doesn't provide the quantities used.

It was posted to eBay in 2018. Picture: eBay

RELATED: McDonald's brings back Big Mac 'secret sauce' bottles for charity

People have speculated that it's merely Thousand Island dressing, or a hybrid of various condiments - that was until McDonald's uploaded a video to YouTube explaining the recipe in some detail. It has now clocked more than 6 million views.

Mcdonald's recently teamed up with eBay to sell 200 bottles of its special sauce exclusively, for charity.

And last year, McDonald's Australia had 144,000 bottles for sale in participating restaurants across the country.

Available for $12 a bottle, all profits were donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities in support of McHappy Day.

This bottle sold for more than $20,000.

The highest bid for a single bottle is listed at $A20,600 - that was back in 2015.

It's not the first time something has sold for an insane price.

Last year a limited edition Coles collectable - Golden Billy Banana - sold for $20,100. It was rounded up to $20,115.05 as postage was an extra $15.

The supermarket giant had only released 100 of the popular collectables and its rarity sent fans into a frenzy with keen collectors forking out the big bucks.