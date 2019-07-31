Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEFT: Maccas Maryborough is the major sponsor of the Rally for a Cause and Dunga Derby.
LEFT: Maccas Maryborough is the major sponsor of the Rally for a Cause and Dunga Derby. contributed
Community

Maccas throw support behind rally

Boni Holmes
by
31st Jul 2019 5:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVEN though they don't have a car in Rally for a Cause, Maryborough McDonald's are still in the race as a major sponsor.

It's their fourth year sponsoring the event, with owner Tony Keenan and restaurant manager Nathan Corbett Dyke having done a Dunga Derby.

"We like supporting our local community and looking after people in need," Mr Keenan said.

"We have had a few mechanical concerns so we'll leave it this year but still sponsor it. The money goes to a good cause and we are happy to do that."

Nathan said has met some of the recipients of the funds raised.

"It really hits home when you see where the money is actually going and who it is helping," he said.

They both agree that they have met all sorts of characters.

"From the Incredible Hulk to the Mad Butcher - all the local business people unwind and get out there and have fun raising money," Mr Keenan said.

"You see the positive results that comes from the money that stays here."

Nathan said it was a great way to see the countryside in a paddock basher.

"Half the fun is not knowing where you are going," he said.

"And it can get expensive with fines for not putting your fog lights on which goes into a bucket for the charity."

On top of their sponsorship, they offer free food and drinks to entrants and vouchers in a package given to each vehicle.

The owner said it was a great event and all credit due to the organisers.

"We have the easy job of giving them money and vouchers," Mr Keenan said.

"When you go on the derby and see the way it is put together, it is fantastic."

More Stories

fccharity fccommunity fcdungaderby fcevent fcfundraiser fcmaryborough mcdonalds rally for a cause sponsor
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Meet our Bay's golden girl found at the golden arches

    premium_icon Meet our Bay's golden girl found at the golden arches

    News When Clare Prasser first stepped into Pialba McDonald's 20 years ago for work experience, she had the same smile on her 15-year-old face she still wears today

    PRICE OF SILENCE: Church biker exposed sex tape standover

    premium_icon PRICE OF SILENCE: Church biker exposed sex tape standover

    News 'Church-going' man threatens widow over sex video during extortion

    Close call with some roos lately? Coast cop has safety tips

    premium_icon Close call with some roos lately? Coast cop has safety tips

    News "Recently we have had a few kangaroo strikes ..."

    Stalker drank 4L of wine, threatened to cut woman's head off

    premium_icon Stalker drank 4L of wine, threatened to cut woman's head off

    News A man drank four litres of wine before committing a stalking offence