Maccas throw support behind rally

LEFT: Maccas Maryborough is the major sponsor of the Rally for a Cause and Dunga Derby.

LEFT: Maccas Maryborough is the major sponsor of the Rally for a Cause and Dunga Derby. contributed

EVEN though they don't have a car in Rally for a Cause, Maryborough McDonald's are still in the race as a major sponsor.

It's their fourth year sponsoring the event, with owner Tony Keenan and restaurant manager Nathan Corbett Dyke having done a Dunga Derby.

"We like supporting our local community and looking after people in need," Mr Keenan said.

"We have had a few mechanical concerns so we'll leave it this year but still sponsor it. The money goes to a good cause and we are happy to do that."

Nathan said has met some of the recipients of the funds raised.

"It really hits home when you see where the money is actually going and who it is helping," he said.

They both agree that they have met all sorts of characters.

"From the Incredible Hulk to the Mad Butcher - all the local business people unwind and get out there and have fun raising money," Mr Keenan said.

"You see the positive results that comes from the money that stays here."

Nathan said it was a great way to see the countryside in a paddock basher.

"Half the fun is not knowing where you are going," he said.

"And it can get expensive with fines for not putting your fog lights on which goes into a bucket for the charity."

On top of their sponsorship, they offer free food and drinks to entrants and vouchers in a package given to each vehicle.

The owner said it was a great event and all credit due to the organisers.

"We have the easy job of giving them money and vouchers," Mr Keenan said.

"When you go on the derby and see the way it is put together, it is fantastic."