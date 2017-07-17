25°
Business

Cash and fresh blood: Queensland's new Parole Board

Emmaline Stigwood | 17th Jul 2017 4:30 AM
NEW APPROACH: Queensland Parole Board recruits gather in Brisbane for training ahead of starting with seven sittings in their first week.
NEW APPROACH: Queensland Parole Board recruits gather in Brisbane for training ahead of starting with seven sittings in their first week. The Courier Mail

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND'S new Parole Board recently started work, flush with cash and fresh blood.

Its aim? To make a dent in prison overcrowding and repeat offending while increasing transparency about parole decisions.

It is the biggest shake-up of the system for 80 years and comes with a $32million price tag.

Michael Byrne, QC has taken the high-stakes job of heading up the new board, which includes Mackay lawyer Nicole Cullen.

Byrne is the former deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Commissioner for the Queensland Organised Crime Inquiry and criminal barrister familiar with big cases such as defending Jayant Patel and Gerard Baden-Clay.

The new regime of deciding if prisoners are fit for release kicks off as bail laws are being debated amid community concerns about alleged violent offenders avoiding being remanded into custody.

There are calls for changes to how bail is considered and a tightening of the rules to make it harder for those accused of violent offences to be released at first instance.

But dealing with the other end of the corrections system is the parole board.

And Queensland has a major parole problem. A blowtorch review late last year by Walter Sofronoff, QC - now Court of Appeal President - followed the stabbing murder of an 81-year-old Townsville woman, allegedly by a man released on parole just seven hours earlier.

Sofronoff laid bare an "antiquated and emaciated system" run by "devoted amateurs" dealing with mountains of useless paperwork across three different boards at disorganised sittings.

Meanwhile, Queensland prisons are overflowing with 8000 inmates, up to a fifth of whom are there because of parole suspensions.

For example, the current overcrowding at Woodford Correctional Centre would be solved instantly by removing prisoners on parole suspensions.

According to Sofronoff, the cost of keeping a prisoner in custody is more than 10 times greater than the cost of managing them in the community and if that can be done safely, everyone wins. He made 91 recommendations. The government supported all but two.

At the top of the list was dragging the system out of the 1930s, with $32million over six years expected to be spent on paying for the new full-time parole board.

Three boards have been abolished and there is now just one, headed by Byrne and two deputies - lawyers Peter Shields and Julie Sharp.

Helping to make decisions about who should be released are 33 permanent community and professional members, including two serving police officers as well as specialists in child safety, domestic violence, disability and prison mental health, leading psychologists, academics, a chairman of a nationally recognised charity, solicitors and social workers.

Seven members identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders, and regional representation covers Townsville, Cairns, Atherton Tablelands, Mackay and Hervey Bay.

Members of the board, in various formations depending on the seriousness of the case, will sit every day, with none able to consider parole for prisoners they had as clients.

Parole applications by serious violent or sexual offenders must now be decided by five board members made up of the president or deputy president, a police officer, a professional member, a public service officer and a community member.

As president, Byrne's role is equivalent to a Supreme Court judge and his deputies have District Court judge status.

What they are faced with is the dual "tragedy", according to Byrne, of a huge number of people in prison due to previous parole failures, while others are released when they shouldn't be or without adequate supervision.

Despite having his pick of the biggest cases going, Byrne says accepting a five-year tenure as president was something he could not pass up.

"It was irresistible because, if you read the Sofronoff report, what we can do hopefully for the community and the people in jail is significant," he says.

Tied to the finding are new targets such as speedier decisions - the board will have 120 days to decide parole instead of up to seven months.

Parole management should start as soon as prisoners enter the system instead of it being left until just before they are released.

For the first time, astonishingly, the Parole Board will have dedicated legal and administrative staff to deal with the constant flow of applications.

Mackay Daily Mercury
Mum told: "Your son passed away five minutes ago."

Mum told: "Your son passed away five minutes ago."

Kylee Slater has revealed the moment she was told her son Andrew Vesey-Brown had died after being stabbed in Gladstone.

Sam Thaiday faces retirement after Wayne Bennett call

Sam Thaiday has been punted.

“Next year will be the end for Sam with us, he knows that."

OUR SAY: Keep an eye out for our annual visitors

We all need to keep an eye out for whales.

People haven't been obeying the exclusion zones around whales.

Early morning Monday fog, what's ahead for Fraser Coast

Fraser Coast residents woke up to a layer of fog on July 16.

Fog is on the radar in Maryborough again on Tuesday

Local Partners

Does your food have more sugar than you think it does?

About 1.7 million people are living with diabetes in Australia, a statistic highlighted through National Diabetes Week which is on now.

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Burrum Coalfest Princess judging at the Howard QCWA hall - winner (L) Greta Stephensen with Brianna Lee (1st runner-up), Tallara Kelly (2nd runner-up) and entrants Melissa Gent and Phoebe Burgess.

Coalfest is on July 15-16.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

INXS singer's daughter to inherit millions as she turns 21

THE once-shy daughter of Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence has reportedly taken up nude modelling and is about to inherit millions when she turns 21 this week

Disney has finally revealed the cast of Aladdin

Disney reveals cast for live action remake of Aladdin

Disney unveiled the main stars

Ninja Warrior: Nine slammed for disqualifying deaf ninja

Cashion was gutted when he realised he was outed on a technicality.

The honeymoon is over for Nine's Ninja Warrior

Missing pieces in GoT you must know

Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones before season 7.

WINTER is here, bringing with it the new season of Game of Thrones.

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker will be the 13th Doctor

Jodie Whittaker is the next star of the long-running science fiction TV series "Doctor Who" set to become the first woman to take the leading title role.

Finally, a woman playing the Doctor.

What's on the small screen this week

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

GAME of Thrones finally returns to our screens.

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

Rescue workers give the thumbs up after making contact with Stuart Diver beneath the rubble in 2007.

It's been twenty years since Stuart Diver was rescued from Thredbo

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!