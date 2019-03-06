Menu
STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay.
Mackay lightning: man rushed to hospital

Rainee Shepperson
6th Mar 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:17 PM
UPDATE 12.14pm: DOCTORS at Mackay Base Hospital are still assessing a 27-year-old man who was rushed to hospital after a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

INITIAL:A MAN has had a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man who was in his 20s, who was on Tom Treacy Street when the lightning bolt struck the ground about 100 metres away.

According to the spokesman he had not sustained any injuries. 

