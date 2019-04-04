Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay man Erran Braddick has died in hospital after a horrific motorcycle crash in Bali.
Mackay man Erran Braddick has died in hospital after a horrific motorcycle crash in Bali. Contributed
Breaking

Mackay man dies in hospital after horror Bali crash

Rainee Shepperson
by
4th Apr 2019 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY man Erran Braddick, who was injured in a motorcycle crash in Bali last week, has tragically died.

The department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed they are providing consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter, to the family of an Australian man who died in Bali.

A spokesperson said: "Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment".

The 32-year old former Gladstone man suffered brain, chest, lung and serious internal injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle crash on March 30.

He has been in a coma at a private hospital in Kuta, Bali since the crash.

A LifeFlight spokeswoman confirmed the air ambulance jet sent to collect Mr Braddick yesterday would be returning to Brisbane tomorrow with no patient on board.

Condolences are beginning to flood Facebook, friends "shattered" over the news of Mr Braddick's death.

Anthony Reed shared his memories of a "top notch bloke" in his post.

"Even on my darkest days you could make me laugh and you will be missed by so many. It was an honour to call you a mate," he wrote.

Mackay Brothers rugby union club, where Mr Braddick played, will hold a fundraiser tomorrow night to help raise money for the Braddick family.

bali crash editors picks erran braddick mackay man man dies motorcycle crash serious injuries
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Labor’s promise for free cancer treatment

    premium_icon Labor’s promise for free cancer treatment

    Politics BILL Shorten has promised a multi-billion dollar investment to save cancer patients from huge treatment costs.

    • 4th Apr 2019 7:47 PM
    GO GREEN: Hervey Bay embracing renewable electricity

    premium_icon GO GREEN: Hervey Bay embracing renewable electricity

    News Earlier this year, the Susan River Solar Farm was opened

    • 4th Apr 2019 7:00 PM
    Two Fraser Coast councillors vote down rule changes

    premium_icon Two Fraser Coast councillors vote down rule changes

    News The State Govt proposals have been overwhelmingly rejected

    Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    premium_icon Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    Crime His alleged attacker fronted court this week.