Mackerel on the chew at Urangan Pier

This 95cm Broad barred Mackerel was caught by Colin Mathieson yesterday.

This 95cm Broad barred Mackerel was caught by Colin Mathieson yesterday.

IT HAS been a ripper week for fishing at the Urangan Pier.

With local fishing experts reporting more than 100 mackerel caught on two days this week.

Urangan Rod Hire's Colin Mathieson bagged this 95cm broad barred Mackerel on Wednesday after using live herring as bait to catch six mackerel ranging from 58-66cm on Monday.

Even though it is common for there to be an abundance of bonito and mackerel at the local fishing hot spot this time of year, Mr Mathieson said he has never seen such activity in his 10 years fishin at the pier.

The Chronicle want to see the community's fishing haul this week.

Comment on our Facebook post or email jessica.lamb@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.