Mad butcher's Christmas ham tips

STAYING FRESH: Scotty's Mad About Meats owner Scott Reid shares his tips on keeping your Christmas ham fresh. Jodie Callcott

IF YOU want your Christmas ham to last longer than a couple of days, a Hervey Bay butcher has shared his top tips to keep it fresh for weeks.

While it's not expected we'll get quite as long out of our ham as those in cooler climates, there are ways to ensure the longevity of your festive feast.

Scotty's Mad About Meats owner Scott Reid said regularly changing your ham bag is key to keeping it fresh.

"Always have two ham bags on hand so you can change them after every two days," Mr Reid said.

"On the second or third day, get your ham out, change your bag, do the same again, fill up your sink and add a cap of white vinegar."

Mr Reid said a good refrigerator is essential for keeping your ham in good shape in the lead up to December 25.

"A ham will last a good two to three weeks if you look after it really well and you've got a good refrigerator," he said.

"But in these conditions up in Queensland it's pretty hard, you'd probably get about a week and a half here.

"If you haven't eaten your ham by then you've ordered too much."

Mr Reid said keeping the fat on your ham will assist in keeping it moist.

"Always peel your skin back and carve your ham, then put the skin back over the top and put it back in your bag," he said.

"But most importantly, keep everything refrigerated in this climate."