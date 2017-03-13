MaDCOTA hosts awareness seminar with live captioning

WATCH IT LIVE: Senior Constable Melanie Ryan spoke at the MaDCOTA Awareness Seminar.

AN AUSLAN interpreter and live stream captioning will feature at MaDCOTA's first Awareness Seminar for the year.

The Maryborough and District Committee on the Ageing hosts seminars with live captioning four times a year.

Live stream captioning, which according to volunteer Ann-Maree Hasselbach has been working really well, offers those who are deaf or hard of hearing able to read what the speaker is saying on a screen.

There will be two speakers.

Queensland Rail's business development associate Peter Brown will inform you on utilising concession vouchers, seniors concession, any special needs or assistance required when travelling, new rail beds on Spirit of Queensland and other topics.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan will speak on crime prevention including subjects on personal safety and home security.

The Awareness Seminar will be held on Tuesday, March 28 at the Senior Citizens Centre, 333 Alice St, Maryborough from 10am.

There will be a complimentary morning tea. To book phone Ann-Maree 4123 1554 before 1pm Wednesday, March 22.