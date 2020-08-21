’Made with love’: Special story behind school’s sensory garden

THE opening of the Hervey Bay Special School's new sensory garden is the realisation of a dream.

The school's P & C realised the area needed a facelift and through determination and hard work, they raised $100,000 to begin the build in December 2019.

Principal Karen Folley said the new garden captured student imagination and encouraged them to engage in sensory play.

She thanked Paul and Blanche Innes who raised the bulk of funding for the garden through hosting bingo at the Hervey Bay RSL.

The couple has worked tirelessly for many years to donate bingo profits to the school's P & C.

Ms Folley also thanked architect Annalise Gibson from Envirodesign and Michael Burns from MAKE Constructions for their efforts in designing and building the garden and the many other people who had helped along the way.

School Captain Alex Simmons said the area was a safe space for students to chill out, play and interact with the natural environment.

Fellow Captain Xanthe O'Connor said students loved the new garden and were able to learn while having fun.

The new garden features easels, a stage area, edible plants, water features, musical equipment, a boat play scape and a memorial plinth to students who have passed away.

Ms Folley said the plinth was a reminder "those we love don't go away, they play beside us everyday."

"Our sensory garden was made with love and will indeed be loved for many years to come," Ms Folley said.