‘Madness’: Utter chaos at Big W sale

The Big W toy sale is finally here.

As the clock struck midnight, savvy mums on a mission for a bargain were let into stores around the country to fight it out for the most sought-after cut-price toys.

Videos and photos shared on social media reveal the mayhem that ensued across Australia, with parents flooding stores for the chance to get their hands on some of the hottest kids' toys at heavily discounted prices.

One woman shared clips of hordes of parents armed with empty trolleys, all eagerly waiting to be let in at midnight. She later shared a second clip showing the eager crowds being let in as the shutters rolled open, suggesting she worked at the store.

And they’re off … Picture: Facebook/BigWFamiliesAustralia

"Toy sale madness at Narellan," she captioned the video in Big W Families Australia.

The short clip caused a stir online, with many of the group's 56,000 members in shock at the scenes that were unfolding.

"Omg I cant believe how many people actually go at midnight," one said.

Another added: "This is so crazy."

Others described the frenzy as a "total sh*t show", while one mum described eagerly excited shoppers as "lunatics".

"People were actually running like lunatics," she said, describing the chaos in her local store.

Another mum posted there were "people waiting" at the Penrith store before midnight, while another shared a selfie outside Epping, both in NSW.

Others shared photos of hectic lines outside Mt Hutton, Fountain Gate and Ballarat.

"Start your engines," one woman teased, sharing a photo of a row of trolleys pushed up against the closed barrier of a Big W store.

A line-up of trolleys outside a store, waiting for it to open. Picture: Facebook/BigWFamiliesAustralia

Many mums and dads shared photos of their successful hauls, revealing they'd stocked up on items ahead of Christmas.

"My first ever toy sale and it will be my daughters first xmas, she will only be a few weeks old at xmas but still got spoilt," one mum said, adding she was in and out in less then two hours.

"In and out in one hour, 28 mins shopping, 20 mins in line and 10 mins at counter," one mum boasted alongside a snap of her jam-packed trolley.

Among the many items on offer were Ryan's World Combo Panda Airplane set, which is down to $49 from $59. Toy Story 4 figurines Buzz, Woody, Rex and Bo Peep all had $10 off, being sold at $39.

Lol! Surprise Confetti Pop is the cheapest item on the list, with its price slashed by half to $9, while Treasure X Alien Hunters comes in at $18 after a $7 discount.

Stocking up. Picture: Facebook/BigWFamiliesAustralia

The biggest savings come on the highest priced toy on the list, Barbie's Dream Home, with $50 off taking it to $199. Disney Frozen Skate & Sing Elsa is down from $69 to $59, as is Paw Patrol Ultimate Skye Helicopter, which is only available at Big W.

Despite being a key date on budget-conscious parents' calendars, the sale left many people unhappy when the catalogue dropped last week.

"Anyone else think the toy sale catalogue was a bunch of crap," one user wrote on Facebook. "Hardly any good things on sale and a lot of stuff is only saving a few dollars."

Dozens agreed, with many frustrated by the lack of Harry Potter or Wiggles products in the 112-page collection of toys.

One said: "Yeah it wasn't really what I was hoping it was going to be like."

Another: "Gets worse every year, they don't really have any competition anymore though since Kmart and target both scraped there big toy sales."

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

… in search of a bargain. Picture: Facebook/BigWFamiliesAustralia

People queue waiting for the shutters to open. Picture: Facebook/BigWFamiliesAustralia