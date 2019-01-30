Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jessika’s hot brother Rhyce attracted plenty of attention in last night’s episode of MAFS.
Jessika’s hot brother Rhyce attracted plenty of attention in last night’s episode of MAFS.
TV

Fans go wild over ridiculously hot brother

30th Jan 2019 8:54 AM

A HOT favourite has emerged from Married At First Sight - and it's not even a bride or groom.

During last night's episode, we met Jessika, who was matched with country boy Mick.

Amid all the awkward tension of two people meeting for the first time at the end of the aisle, a new thirst target emerged during the wedding: Jessika's extremely attractive and over-protective brother, Rhyce.

He spent a fair bit of time looking serious and firing up to producers about his concerns over Jessika's love match, but a lot of us really struggled to stay focused on his words.

Australia, meet Rhyce.
Australia, meet Rhyce.

I mean …

So broody.
So broody.

Meanwhile, "Rhyce" quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Rhyce is already pretty popular on Instagram, boasting more than 25,000 followers as of Wednesday morning.

Here are some of his recent posts:

It's not known whether or not Jessika's Hot Brother is actually single - but this post from last November may indicate otherwise:

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

More Stories

attractive brother bride fans mafa married at first site series

Top Stories

    NAMED: Arrest made over Bay bottle shop robbery

    premium_icon NAMED: Arrest made over Bay bottle shop robbery

    News A 19-year-old Kingaroy man has been arrested over the robbery of an Eli Waters bottle shop and a spate of Hervey Bay offences spanning two months

    Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate

    premium_icon Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate

    Community A local mum has cashed in on a painstaking job most parents hate.

    The story of Garry O'Dwyer: Order of Australia Medallist

    premium_icon The story of Garry O'Dwyer: Order of Australia Medallist

    News This was a moment that would stay with the now-71-year-old forever