MAFS farmer Sean reveals new love

Married At First Sight farmer Sean Hollands is in love again.

MARRIED At First Sight's Sean Hollands has revealed he has found love after a bitter split with TV bride Susan Rawling.

The much-loved Aussie farmer, and miner 35, has told his Instagram followers he was a "happy man" but remained cagey on the identity of his new flame.

"Patience is a virtue," he wrote.

"Good things come to those who wait. A lovely weekend away with a very special girl."

After the filming of the hit Channel 9 reality TV show wrapped up, Rawling told News Corp Hollands wasn't the nice guy viewers thought he was - and claimed he stayed for money.

"I wanted to leave half way through," the 37-year-old Perth truck said at the time.

"His kids were crying to him on Skype: 'Please come home daddy, we don't really know why you're away for so long'. And I said, 'No, you need to go, we're just friends, you need to go'. And he's like, 'Nah, I need the money, I'm going to New Zealand in April on my first overseas trip ever. I need some spending money'."

Contestants were paid $200 per day to participate in the series.

Despite her claims, Rawlings said she didn't hold anything against Hollands and that they still genuinely cared for each other.

Both Rawlings and Hollands agreed to leave the relationship during the vows on the show.