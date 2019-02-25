MAFS’ Ines’ dramatic new look

Ines looked dramatically different this weekend than when she was on Married At First Sight

INES Basic has had a rough week on Married At First Sight.

Last night the show's "villain" - who has been at the centre of a cheating scandal with co-star Sam Ball - was given the boot by both her husband Bronson Norrish and her secret lover.

As the stress from the backlash appeared to take its toll on her, Ines was seen looking dramatically different, with sources saying she'd lost 12kg and had become a "recluse".

MAFS star Ines Basic has been spotted looking dramatically different to how she appears on screen in the reality TV show.



The star was spotted at an event in Melbourne over the weekend, and she looked almost unrecognisable.

After disappearing from the spotlight while her "affair" was aired on TV, Ines resurfaced at a party in Melbourne with some of her co-stars.

The 28-year-old had plumper lips and full rosy cheeks - a stark contrast to the photos of her running errands earlier in the week.

Ines looked unrecognisable as she attended the Osborne Rooftop & Bar in Melbourne with co-star Martha Kalifatidis. Picture: Instar Images

Wearing a glitzy gold dress teamed with tan strappy heels, Ines glowed as she posed alongside fellow MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis at Osborne Rooftop & Bar on Saturday night.

Rumours the Bosnian-born star had undergone enhancements to give her fuller lips began on Friday when she shared a lift selfie with fans where her lips looked much bigger.

Others commented she looked like she'd had "work".

Though Ines didn't respond to the speculation, she undoubtedly looks different to her appearance on screen - where she usually rocked a ponytail and minimal make-up.

The Brisbane-based contestant has faced backlash over her secret affair with Sam, which came to a spectacular end last night when he outed and ended their relationship during the commitment ceremony.

She appeared to be taking the controversy in her stride as she posed with fans alongside Martha at the event.

Ines brushed off the controversy surrounding her relationship with Sam on Married At First Sight, posing alongside a line-up of women including co-star Martha. Picture: Instar Images

Ines isn't the only one who has altered her appearance since going on the show, with fans losing it over Elizabeth Sobinoff's hair transformation on Friday.

The blonde had been mocked for her "horrendous" hair extensions - but has since undergone an "amazing" new look.

