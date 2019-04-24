Jessika flaunts booty in skimpy bikini

Jessika Power has had a tough time since her public breakup with MAFS husband Dan Webb.

But despite their brutal split, she appears to be showing her ex exactly what he's missing after sharing a throwback video of her rocking a bikini backstage at a photoshoot.

In the clip, Jess is rocking a skimpy blue two-piece while fellow MAFS star Ines Basic is behind the camera filming as Jess gets her finishing touches.

The reality contestant has teamed the sexy swimmers with some sky-high black strappy heels and has her hair in loose waves.

"OMG, can't deal, seriously," Ines can be heard saying, referring to Jess' incredible bikini bod.

The heartbroken TV star then shakes her booty for the camera, giving fans a glimpse of her curves.

With her post, Jess thanks her co-star for the compliment, writing: "Love this girl @innnnnnes."

It's the same photoshoot from earlier in the year where Martha Kalifatidis and Ines also shared a racy bikini pic with fans.

The snap featured Ines in small red swimmers and her Kim Kardashian lookalike pal in a matching orange number sent fans wild back in February.

"Oh maaa gaaaawd," one fan wrote.

While another called them the "Hottest b*tches on TV. Ever."

Jess appears to be undergoing a breakup transformation following her split from Dan, which was revealed to fans in an explosive tell-all video.

Just hours after he claimed he'd ended their "toxic" romance, Jess was seen rocking a bold new look while on a night out in the Gold Coast.

Sporting new extra-long and extra-blonde hair extensions, the 26-year-old turned heads at a rooftop restaurant.

But it was her shimmery gold gown that caused a stir, with The Daily Telegraph reporting she'd lost a "significant amount of weight".

In March, Jess was snapped at the beach with her then boyfriend Dan in another blue bikini - and was later body-shamed by cruel trolls over the images.

The series of photos showed the then loved-up pair walking out to the water in swimsuits, laughing and being openly affectionate with one another.

Despite the happy snaps, one nasty online user zeroed in on Jessika's "dimply" backside, labelling it "disgusting".

Peppered with laughing emojis, the unidentified body-shamer attacked Jessika's "ass and thighs" in the photos, claiming her cellulite looked "foul" in a post on Instagram.

Two weeks ago, the pair shockingly split, with Dan spilling the details of their breakup in a video.

The 35-year-old didn't hold back, saying he had feelings of "regret about ever meeting Jess" - ouch.

"Me and Jess have split, let's get that straight. We have broken up."

Dan explained the couple's relationship had come under strain after watching the reunion commitment ceremony, in which Jess was exposed for propositioning fellow MAFS star Nic Jovanovic.

He then went on to detail the "trust issues" throughout their relationship and talked about their awkward on-screen interview following the finale.

That's not where her makeover ends, with Jess also having her pout plumped - much to the horror of some concerned fans.

After asking what her 215,000 followers thought of her "new lips", Jess revealed many said it was a "firm no" from them.

She then appeared to get upset over the criticism, asking whether she should have her lip fillers dissolved.

"What would you guys do if it was you?" she asked in a separate Insta Stories post.

Jess has always been open about her cosmetic surgery journey, having spoken previously about having expensive veneers and other beauty treatments.

In an Instagram question and answer session recently, Jess confirmed she had not only gotten lip fillers but also had another tweak done to her face.

"I also had a little brow lift after the show. I have really bad bags and it's taken the bags away like the tiniest bit. It's the best thing I've ever done, I'm happy," she said.

