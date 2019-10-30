MAFS’ Jessika sets her sights on Sam Burgess

c c c c c c

Reality TV contestant Jessika Power has her sights set on troubled footballer Sam Burgess. Confidential understands Power has been messaging the Rabbitohs star over recent weeks, even suggesting he attend a Maxim men's magazine party as her guest as she featured in a recent issue.

Burgess is believed to have politely declined as he has been busy with his own personal drama with the breakdown of his marriage to estranged wife Phoebe, with whom he has two young children.

However, Power is understood to be talking up the romantic prospects and has told friends Burgess offered to fly her to Sydney as she is based on the Gold Coast.

"I don't really want to comment on it really," she told Confidential when contacted.

"We have had a conversation but that is as far as it has gone. He has a lot going on with

his family."

Power has been linked to a number of men, some high profile, since appearing on Married At First Sight earlier this year.

She dated both Mick Gould and Dan Webb on the reality show and has also been linked to Bachelorette's Matt Whyatt and another former MAFS contestant in Nick Furphy.

This week it has also been suggested Power is dating boxer Kyron Dryden after sharing several Instagram stories with him in the Hunter Valley.

Power says Burgess offered to fly her to Sydney from the Gold Coast.

While not willing to comment on Burgess, Power would however talk about the potential for reality stars to launch lawsuits against broadcasters and production companies off the back of a House Rules contestant being awarded workers compensation last week.

"I was given one of the worst edits in reality TV history in Australia, I was put through hell," she said.

"But I think we are all adults and no one makes anyone say anything they don't want to say.

"I was horrible on that show and they edited out all the nice parts of me.

"All these people coming out saying a show does this or at, they need to step up and take some ownership for their actions.

"They know what they are signing up for."